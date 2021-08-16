Viral Video: A firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a suicidal person, video of which will leave you stunned. In the jaw-dropping video that is going viral, one of the rescue workers standing near the window manages to catch a suicidal man mid-air, while he was plummeting off an apartment building. Displaying both bodily strength great presence of mind, the firefighter is able to get a hold of the man’s legs as he falls from the building. As soon as he grabs him, other workers drag him inside through the window.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Performs Impressive Backflips in a Red Saree & Stuns The Internet | Watch

This video was originally posted on Reddit and got more than a lakh views and thousands of comments, with people wondering how the firefighter managed to catch the man mid-air. The video has left people in awe of the firefighter’s strength, with some calling him ‘Iron man’.

Watch the video here (Trigger Warning: The following video contains footage that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.)

One user wrote, ”I don’t think anyone understands how STRONG you have to be to catch a grown adult human out of the fucking air like that. This dude’s back must be made of cast iron.”

Another said, ”Almost super human. His grip strength alone!!!! That man is going to he hurting for a while. A true hero.” A third wrote, ”Strength is one thing, but those reflexes are far more impressive. You have an object speeding to the ground at 9.8 meters per second squared, even from the floor above the jumper’s movement is fast enough most wouldn’t clear their hands fast enough around that strong hand hold you mentioned”.

The video has gone viral on Twitter too and people are amazed at the firefighter’s strength and presence of mind:

My hands are shaking. This is amazing. With appropriate mental health care, this person might go on to have an amazing life. The firefighter is a superhero. — Luther von Wolfen (@LutherWolfen) August 13, 2021

A hell of a lot of luck involved in this heroic moment, how he managed to grab and then hold onto this human I’ll never know 🤯 — Stephen cantley (@cantley_stephen) August 13, 2021

Omg he literally put his life on the line. Returns some hope in humanity 😭 — SabZillAfoRilla🔥 (@SabZillAfoRilla) August 13, 2021

With gravity increasing the speed and velocity that body weight had to be double. I’m absolutely amazed at that catch. . . Thank God for that firefighter! — EricaWithAc (@EricaWa31536240) August 14, 2021

