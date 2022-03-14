The future of construction is here! The Indian Army recently built two houses for its personnel using 3D Printing Technology. The first-ever 3D-printed houses were built in South Western Air command in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.Also Read - This Viral Video of Little Girl Talking to Herself While Snowboarding is Too Cute to Miss. Watch

The Indian Army's Military Engineering Services (MES) took four weeks to build the two homes, Army officials said. The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh.

Military Engineering Services (MES) completed the first-ever 3D Printed houses at South Western Air command at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lt Gen Harpal Singh: Indian Army officials pic.twitter.com/k6mdOQxYCi — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022



The Indian Army’s Military Engineering Services constructed two houses within four weeks using 3D printing technology. The Indian Army also released stunning photos of the newly-built quarters along with a video.

The video showed a sped-up version of how the construction of the houses was undertaken with the process of 3D printing. First, the foundation was laid, then the walls made using the massive 3D printers were placed. Everything was assembled together and then finishing touches were given. The video also showed the interior of the houses.

Watch the video below: