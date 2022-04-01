New Delhi: Internet is filled with bizarre and unexpected content. There are times we stumble on content that makes us happy and then there are times where we are left puzzled on how to react. Well, this is just another day where we came across such almost never-seen-before video where a raw fish served at a restaurant came alive.Also Read - Viral Video: Sheikh Clicks Selfie as Lions Climb Tree, Takes Them on a Walk. Watch

An old video which has gone viral on the internet showed a fish served on a plate along with a slice of lemon, glass noodles and some vegetables. Seconds later, the fish opens up its mouth as a chopstick approached it. Soon, the fish was seen biting back at the chopstick. Bizarre! The video left us speechless but also slapped us hard across our face that left us shocking to the core. The video was shared on Instagram by the account @takahiro4601 which received over 7.8 million views and 17,671 likes.

The video which went viral on social media left everyone on the internet disgusted and tongue-tied. One user commented “Excuuuuuuse me” while another said “Why are we eating this anyway!?”

Another user wrote: “Ohhh hell to tha naw, that’s the kind of meal that bites back. Ain’t no way I’d touch it.”

