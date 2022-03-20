A Canadian fisherman, Yves Bisson, recently made the most astounding catch of his life when he went fishing in British Columbia. He found a colossal 10.5-feet-long sturgeon which is also known as the ‘living dinosaur’. The fisherman said it was one of the largest sturgeons he had ever seen.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Sings Ab Ke Sawan Mein on the Roadside, Soulful Performance Delights Netizens. Watch

A video showed him discovering the 250-kg fish and soon went viral on TikTok. The video shows him struggling to guide to sturgeon's head towards the camera. "Check this out, this fish is 10 and a half feet, probably 500, maybe 600lbs," he says.

While it was captured and measured, the fishing guides set the sturgeon free after tagging it with an RFID chip. In the process, they discovered that it had luckily never been caught before.

The video was also reshared on other platforms such as Twitter. Watch the viral video below:

250 kg sturgeon caught in Canada The giant was captured in British Columbia, measured, RFID-tagged, and released. According to experts, the fish is over 100 years old pic.twitter.com/S8JrANxMM9 — rajiv (@rajbindas86) March 18, 2022

Yves Bisson is an expert on the sturgeon fish that live in Canada’s Fraser River. He reckons that his beast catch might have been around for longer than a century.

Sturgeons get their ‘living dinosaur’ moniker from their Jurassic-era origins. Sturgeons were America’s vanishing dinosaurs, armor-plated beasts that crowded the nation’s rivers until mankind’s craving for caviar pushed them to the edge of extinction. More than a century later, some populations of the massive bottom-feeding fish are showing signs of recovery in the dark corners of US waterways.