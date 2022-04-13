New Delhi: A video from Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has gone viral. The video shows five youth, four standing and talking with each other and one sitting on the ground just next to them, and a motorcycle is parked just about a couple of feet away.Also Read - 18-year-old Rajasthan Boy Gifts Bike To A Teacher-Turned-Delivery Boy

The place where these five youths are standing, and the motorcycle parked, is built just above a dry drain. They are engrossed in their chitchat and suddenly the ground below them gives way and a big chunk falls in the drain taking along the five youths and the motorcycle.

Watch video



The people around pulled them out and the five escaped with minor injuries. Since there was no flowing water in the drain a major accident was averted.

The location of the incident is identified as Baba Bawdi area of Jaisalmer and the incident took place on the night of 7 April and was recorded by a CCTV camera.

This incident raises a question mark on the quality of the construction work being carried out there and possibly many other places. This time people were lucky but if water was flowing through the drain, then it might have resulted in a disaster.

It is reported that the drain where this incident happened is mostly uncovered and many accidents have taken place in the past. Many times, cows, other animals, and vehicles have fallen in these drains as the flooring is weak and breaks frequently.