Five Men Ride Bike in UP’s Moradabad, Land In Jail After Video Goes Viral. Watch

Police have also charged the five persons for disturbing the peace.

Trending News: Five persons were arrested on Monday for violating traffic norms when all of them were seen in a viral video riding on a single motorcycle, police said.

According to police, a challan of Rs 6,500 was issued against the accused under the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have also charged the five persons for disturbing the peace. They were produced in court and sent to jail.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Ashoke Kumar said, “A video went viral on social media in which five people could be seen riding a motorcycle in Kotwali police station limits. In the video number plate of the motorcycle was visible and based on that identification was done and action was taken. The motorcycle was seized and five persons were arrested.”

The motorcycle belonged to a person named Raees Ahmed. The accused have been identified as Arif, Asif, Irshad, Shamim and Wasim. All are residents of the Asalatpura area in Moradabad.

