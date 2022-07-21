Viral Video Today: Most people, especially frequent flyers, rarely ever pay attention to the safety announcements being made on their flights. When a flight attendant had to give a safety demonstration, he noticed that passengers weren’t paying attention to the important information. So, he came up with a genius idea to be entertain passengers and make them pay attention to what he’s trying to tell them.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Carries Parents on Shoulders During Kanwar Yatra, Reminds Internet of Shravan Kumar. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by Now This and has received over 31k views. The flight attendant for Swiss airline EasyJet noticed that no one was paying attention to the safety announcement, so he decided to add his own flair to it to grab their attention.

The clip shows the male flight attendant strutting down the aisle while making the safety announcement and smiling. He then uses sassy moves to demonstrate how a life jacket works. Netizens loved the trick used by the cabin crew to convey an important but boring message in an entertaining way and lauded him for his dedication towards his work.

Watch the viral video below:

This EasyJet flight attendant added his own flair to the safety announcement after noticing no one was paying attention ✈️ pic.twitter.com/3sTm6MXDul — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2022

All flight announcements should be this fun! Don’t you agree?