Ahmedabad: At a time when the country is fighting the surge in COVID-19 cases, a video of thousands of women gathered up at a religious event in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad district to “eradicate coronavirus” is going viral on social media. The video of which occurred in Navapura village in Sanand taluka on May 3, showed the women carrying water pots on their heads while walking towards a temple flouting all COVID-19 norms. The video grab also shows some men taking these pots to the top of the temple and emptying them. In the viral video, the women can be seen taking out a religious procession without any social distancing and almost all of the women were walked the procession without a face mask. Also Read - London Chef Refuses to Close His Restaurant During COVID Lockdown, Here's Why

After the video clip went viral on Wednesday, Ahmedabad rural police sprang to action and arrested 23 people, including the village head. A police officer said villagers believed that coronavirus will just go away if water is poured on the Baliyadev temple. Also Read - 5 Kota Friends Turn Their Luxury Cars Into 'Emergency Hospital' to Provide Oxygen to Critical Patients

Watch the video here: Also Read - Woman Jumps on Funeral Pyre of Father, Who Died of COVID-19; Hospitalised

Amid corona pandemic, thousands throng during a religious event in Sanand, Ahmedabad. #CoronaPandemic pic.twitter.com/4IkwbQsdGH — Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) May 5, 2021

This is the video of the same. Why no action against temple authority? @GujaratPolice pic.twitter.com/U76fPaaddm — Hitendra Pithadiya 🇮🇳 (@HitenPithadiya) May 5, 2021

“The incident took place on May 3 at Navapura village where women had gathered in large numbers carrying water pots. A police team rushed to the spot on the same day and arrested 23 villagers, including sarpanch Gafabhai Thakor, for organizing this event. Police had also seized the music system from the spot,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sanand Division, KT Kamariya.

He said all the accused have been booked for violating a police notification regarding public gatherings under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Gujarat government had banned all kinds of public gatherings in the state. As of Tuesday, Gujarat’s overall COVID-19 tally stood at 6,20,472 with 7,779 fatalities, the state health department had said.