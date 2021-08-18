Viral Video: If you’re a regular visitor of parks, gardens, or any other greeneries, you might have noticed certain insects that look like leaves or tree branches. But now, a video of a type of insect that looks exactly like orchids is going hugely viral on social media. The video featuring three Orchid Mantises (also known as Hymenopus Coronatus) went viral after it was shared on Instagram by a verified user page named Adrian Kozakiewicz/Insecthaus who shared posts only about insects. This viral clip was captioned with the insect’s name, “Orchid mantis (Hymenopus coronatus)”. The user has over 1 million followers on the social media platform.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Fans Replug 'Tu Haq Toh Rakh' as Couple Looks Drenched in Love on Dance Deewane 3 | Watch Videos

The short viral video clip shows three white and pink shaded Orchid Mantis sitting and walking on a person’s palm. And, as the video progresses we can see one of the insects fly off the person’s hand. And, believe it or not, if you watch the video you will know that if you do not notice carefully you will definitely mistake these insects for some beautiful orchid flowers.

The viral clip was shared earlier in February this year but it is going viral once again now after nearly 24 weeks of it being shared. The video has garnered 367, 629 likes and over 5 million views so far.

For the unversed, Orchid Mantises are mostly found in the tropical forests of Southeast Asia. It is commonly known by various names including Walking Flower Mantis and Orchid Mantis. This insect species has got its name owing to its behaviour and resemblance. A female orchid mantis may grow up to about two and a half inches long and can live up to about eight months. It mostly lives in bushes and small trees that grow white and pink flowers.