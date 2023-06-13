Home

Viral Video Shows Man-made Flying Saucer In Shenzhen, China: Watch

The craft consists of a transparent domed compartment that provides a 360-degree view for the pilot.

The craft was developed over a period of three years. (Image: Twitter/@ShenzhenPages)

Flying Saucer In China: For decades we have been inundated with information about aliens, Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs), flying saucers, and all that jazz.

Going ahead with the norm and curiosity, a man-made flying saucer took a test run in Shenzhen city, China. The man-made flying saucer is said to be built by Shenzhen UFO Technology. The ‘iUFO’ has 12 propellers surrounding a pilot in the middle.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The craft consists of a transparent domed compartment in the central section that provides a 360-degree view for the pilot. It can fly for 15 consecutive minutes at a height of 650 feet.

The craft was developed over a period of three years, and had its first public debut on June 3, local media reported. The craft was created for tourism and performances.

The iUFO is actually an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. In broader terms, a VTOL craft is “a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft which can take off and land vertically without relying on a runway”.

VTOLs use electric power to hover, take off, and land vertically. This technology came about with major advances in electric propulsion (motors, batteries, fuel cells, electronic controllers) and the emerging need for new aerial vehicles for urban air mobility that can enable greener and quieter flights.

The best example of a VTOL is the Harrier Jump Jet.

