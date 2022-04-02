Many Indians, especially South Indians use their fingers to eat a dosa or rice along with side dishes. While eating with hands is tradition in India, some people even argue that eating this way is more hygienic than with cutlery. They even say that eating with hands is healthier for the gut and blood circulation. Even those Indians who generally eat with spoons or forks, eat South Indian food, especially dishes like dosa or uttapam, with their hands.Also Read - Viral Video: Chef Makes Tandoori Fruit Masala Dosa, Netizens Say No Thanks. Watch

So obviously, the internet wasn’t happy to see this food blogger show off how she eats a masala dosa ‘the wrong way’. The food blogger, Mansi Shiv Rathi, shared a video on Instagram handle ‘_pizzandpie_’ where she can be seen having masala dosa at a restaurant. “Sharing my way to eat a masala dosa :P,” she captioned the post teasingly. Also Read - Food Challenge: A Food Eatery Will Give You Rs. 71k If You Finish Their 10-Foot-Long Dosa; Viral Video

The video shows her carving a big hole in the middle of the dosa using a fork. She then picks up the dosa with her hand and scoops some of the masala from the hole in the middle. She then dips the dosa in some chutney and sambar and eats it.

Watch the viral video below:

The video has received over 5 lakh views and 37,000 likes. It triggered a lot of reactions from netizens, the majority of whom, didn’t like the way she ate the dosa. “No you pry it open with your fingers,” a user commented. Another user said, “There is no right way of eating dosa. One thing for sure, not forks.” Here are some of the comments from the post: