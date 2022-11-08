Viral Video: Food Blogger Tries Jalebi With Aloo Ki Sabzi, Netizens Say Maro Mujhe Maro. Watch

Viral Video Today: We have recently come across several bizarre food experiments with foods that should never ever be mixed together like ice cream and butter chicken or maggi with mango. Another such experiment of mixing savory and sweet foods together is going viral which triggered netizens.

A video of a food blogger is going viral where she tried jalebi with aloo ki sabzi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura. This unconventional dish is served at Oma Pehalwan in Mathura. The food blogger Palak Kapoor shared the video on her Instagram ‘whatsupdilli’ with the following caption: ‘Tried the most weird food combo ever! Apparently, Jalebi with Aloo ki Sabzi is very famous in Mathura, Vrindavan. So I finally tried this combo from Oma Pehalwan, Mathura’.

The clip shows the food blogger being served jalebi dipped in a bowl full of aloo ki sabzi which is usually served with kachori. She then eats it on camera and gestures that it tastes kind of okay. The reel has racked up over 250k views and 4,600 likes.

As always, most netizens were left disgusted with the bizarre food combo saying that they would never want to try it. “No please,” a user commented. “Yuck eww kuch bhi bakwas bech rahe,” another user wrote. “Inka bas chale toh dahi bade me gulab jamun dal kar bhi dede,” a third user wrote. See more comments from the post here:

Would you try this bizarre food experiment?