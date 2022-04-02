A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a food delivery boy can be seen thrashing a woman in broad daylight in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar. The food delivery executive wearing an orange uniform lost his cool after the woman abused him.Also Read - Viral Video: Kili Paul Lip Syncs to Dil Ne Yeh Kaha Dil Se From Akshay Kumar's Dhadkan. Watch

According to reports, the girl got into a heated argument with her boyfriend after coming out of Indira Gandhi Park. She was caught on camera verbally abusing her boyfriend and beating him up in public. She even picks up a stone and throws it at him. People could be seen standing on the road and recording the incident, which made the woman angrier.

In a follow-up video, the delivery boy tried to intervene as a peacemaker between the lovers. However, the woman got infuriated and started scolding the food delivery boy. He then lost his cool and slapped and punched her repeatedly.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered around them and tried to stop the food delivery boy from hitting the woman. The boyfriend was not seen in the second video. Police have registered cases against both parties.

Watch the viral videos below:

Food Delivery boy who tried to intervene and pacify the matter, losses his cool after scolded by the girl, started beating the girl.

Case registered against both parties#Odisha @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/DqINUglqH0 — Mohammad Suffian (@iamsuffian) March 31, 2022

