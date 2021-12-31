Viral Video: Needless to say, paani puris or golgappas are one of the most loved street dishes in India and it’s just difficult to resist them. Often we see, people lining up in queues to eat golgappas. Girls, specially love eating pani puris and a video going viral is proof of that. In an adorable video being widely shared on social media, a newly-wed bride is seen relishing the savoury dish after wedding rituals are over.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Her Sister Dance on Sara Ali Khan's Chaka Chak. Watch

The video first shows both the bride and groom waiting to have pani puris, given that they might be extremely hungry after the wedding. As she is served with the pani puri, she turns to her husband and says “yeh atte ka hai, yeh mujhe nahi chhaiye” (This is made of atta, I don’t want this) and waits for him to have it. Her sweet tantrum makes everyone burst into laughter. After a while, she finally gets to relish on suji ka pani puri.

The video has been shared by the bride herself, @imahimaagarwal, who is a travel and fashion influencer. She captioned the video as, ”nobody warned @shreashth about my #passion4paanipuri.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and is receiving lots of love from people who found the video relatable. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis. ”Yaar ye best video hai,” commented one user.