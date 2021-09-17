Viral Video: We all know how brides and grooms aspire to look their best on the most memorable day of their lives. In an effort to look flawless, some brides start dieting before the wedding, while some brides totally skip food on the wedding day because of all the excitement and nervousness. However, some foodie brides, who have their priorities set straight, consider food to be on the top on their list. In one such video, a bride can be seen enjoying a pastry on her wedding day, while waiting for the baarat.Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Bride & Groom Dance Merrily on The Road After Their Wedding | Watch

The video shows the bride, dressed in full bridal couture, picking up a chocolate pastry from the plate. As she enjoys eating the delicious snack, she also dances on the beat playing in the background. The video was shared by @sarbanisethi_makeupartist who did the makeup and hair for her. The caption read, “The bride is a vibe”.

Watch the video here:

The video is receiving lots of love from people and the comment section is full of heart and love emojis. One user commented, “This is totally me attack on chocolate one” while another wrote, “I also dream of this.”

Recently, a similar video has gone viral showing a bride eating a McDonald’s Pizza McPuff while waiting for her wedding. The video shows a bride, dressed in a beautiful golden lehenga and all-ready for her wedding, eating the snack. However, when the bride notices that the photographer is recording, she hides the McPuff and smiles shyly.