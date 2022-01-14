Viral Video: With lots of rituals and festivities planned around a wedding, Indian brides mostly have to wait a long time until its finally time when the baraat arrives and the marriage ceremony begins. During all this time, it is obvious that the brides would get hungry. While some skip food, foodie brides, who have their priorities set straight, consider food to be on the top on their list. In one such video, a bride can be seen enjoying a platter of Chinese food on her wedding day. The bride can be seen devouring some lip-smacking desi Chinese snacks just a few moments before her wedding! In the video, she is dressed in a brown lehenga with heavy jewelry.Also Read - Iraqi Groom Divorces Bride For Dancing to a ‘Provocative’ Syrian Song During Wedding

The bride shared the video with the caption, “Sorry I am foodie bahu and my in-laws love it.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and is receiving lots of love from people who found the video relatable. The comment section is full of heart and love emojis. One user wrote, ”A girl must have all the fun.. why not bride !!” Another wrote, ”When it’s your own wedding but wedding food is the first priority.”