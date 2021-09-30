Viral Video: Foodies, there is a new food challenge for you and if you are able to ace it, you might win Rs 20,000! How, you ask? An eatery in Delhi is offering a cash prize of Rs 20,000 to anyone who is able finish a gigantic 10kg kathi roll. However, the main catch, is that the customers have to finish this giant roll within 20 minutes! Located in Model Town, Delhi, an eatery called Patna Roll Center has come up with this food challenge, which is going viral on social media.Also Read - Assam Siblings Write to PM Modi and CM Himanta to 'Take Necessary Action' as Their Adult Teeth Weren't Growing and They Had Trouble Chewing Food

A food blogger, who goes by the name The Food Cult on Instagram, shared the video of the making of this giant kathi roll. In the video, a man first rolls the dough into a massive chapatti and puts it in the pan. He then adds a total of 30 eggs to the roll. The filling of the roll includes spicy sauces, noodles, kebabs, and soya chaap, so finishing the entire roll can be a big challenge. Tthe cost of this roll ranges between Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 depending upon the filling. The blogger captioned the video as, ”World’s Biggest Kathi Roll🥵🔥 10KG ka hai yeh😯20 minute mai khatam karo aur 20000/- leajao Cash💰🤑”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE FOOD CULT – TFC (@the.food_cult)

The video has gone viral, and seeing the size and ingredients of the roll, many people already gave up and said they would never be able to finish this massive roll. One called it ‘Bahubali Roll’, while another said, ”Omgggggggg, I definitely cannot.”

See more reactions:

Are you willing to give it a try?