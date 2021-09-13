Viral Video: Suspense and drama gripped thousands of fans at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night after they witnessed a cat hanging from a wire that was dangling off the upper deck. Notably, a college football game was going on between Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State game, when fans saw a black and white cat struggling to hold the wire.Also Read - Adorable Dog Takes its Horse Friend for a Walk, Viral Video Will Definitely Help You Beat Your Monday Blues | WATCH

Many spectators reached down to help, but to no avail. The scared cat hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, and then it fell. Thankfully, a group of Miami fans used an American flag as a makeshift net and were able to safely catch it amid claps and cheers all around. According to a USA Today report, stadium security staff collected the cat and took it to safety and away from the excitement. It did not show any signs of injury.

Watch the video here:

CAT SURVIVES FALL AT HARD ROCK STADIUM!!!! #SaveTheCat pic.twitter.com/oPNGgfUltZ — Yianni Laros (@Yiannithemvp) September 11, 2021

Well this may be the craziest thing I’ve seen at a college football game #HardRockCat pic.twitter.com/qfQgma23Xm — Hollywood (@DannyWQAM) September 11, 2021

Notably, the flag belonged to season ticket holder Craig Cromer and his wife, Kimberly, NBC Miami reported. Cromer, a University of Miami facilities manager, told the station that he and his wife untied the flag from the railing when they saw the cat clinging above them.

In a tweet, Hard Rock Stadium said, “We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208, the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to Humane Society Miami and encourage fans to do so.”

We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 & 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives. We have made a donation to @humanemiami and encourage fans to do so. https://t.co/NAVvDYiO41 — Hard Rock Stadium (@HardRockStadium) September 12, 2021

“They were trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it, but they were scaring it downward,” Cromer said. “It hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, it’s coming soon.”

Twitter was all praises for the football fans who managed to save the stray cat:

Happy Sunday morning! These fans in Miami worked together to save this stray cat from falling. One group even helped break the cat’s fall with their American Flag! 🥰pic.twitter.com/tim7C5Ny8H — Andrea Catsimatidis (@AJ_Cats_) September 12, 2021

This is too wholesome!! Cat is dangling by his paws🐱🐾 at a miami hurricanes football🏈 game, falls like scar, then is caught below by fan with american🇺🇸 flag on 9/11/2021. Held up high like simba😆😄🙌🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽THAT'S MURICA!!✊🏽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XjKk1IspGv — Anthony Rodriguez (@RatedROD4life) September 12, 2021

It still remains unclear how the cat turned up at the stadium for the Miami–Appalachian State game.