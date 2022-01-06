Viral Video: As we have seen from the examples of viral content creators –Tanzania’s Kili Paul and USA’s Ricky Pond, Indian songs are also equally loved in many other countries and have a huge fan base. Now a video of two foreign boys has surfaced on Instagram, in which they are seen dancing on Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s recently released song ‘Dance Meri Rani’.Also Read - Delhi Sweet Shop Sells Gold Plated Mithai at Rs. 16,000/kg, Would You Try It? | Watch

In the video, the boys are seen dancing on the song with perfect moves and synchronization, without missing a beat. And they are dressed stylishly too. Both the boys are wearing blazers, trousers and white shoes. The video might make you want to shake a leg too. This dance video has gone so viral that it has even reached Guru Randhawa. He liked the video so much that he shared it on his official Instagram account. "When it reaches international market", he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Shared 22 hours ago, the video has amassed more than 2 lakh likes and several comments. The comment section is filled with love and heart emojis and Indians absolutely love their dance.