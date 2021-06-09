Viral Video: Needless to say, there are millions of devotees of Lord Shri Krishna in India. Dedicated to worshipping Lord Krishna and Radharani, there are several ISKCON temples in every state of the country where lakhs of devotees keep chanting ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’ day and night. Well, these temple have been established not just in India, but also in different countries around the world where local devotees worship Lord Krishna. One such video showing a group of foreigners intensely chanting the name of Lord Krishna is going viral on social media. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Married For The 37th Time In Front of His 28 Wives, 35 Children & 126 Grandkids | Watch

The video shows a group of foreign devotees of Lord Krishna sitting on the side of the road in New York’s Washington Square Park and chanting ‘Hare Rama, Hare Krishna’.

An Instagram page called ‘nyc_harinam’, whicj has over 8400 followers shared the video and wrote, ”Jay Jagannath prabhu kirtan at Washington square park. Hare Krishna”

Watch the viral video here:

The video is going viral and Indians especially Hindus are loving how foreigners are embracing Hinduism and worshipping Lord Krishna. One user wrote, ”Power of Indian culture,” while another commented, ”Good bro ab to dusri country k log samaj rahe hain.”

Not just this video, this Instagram page regularly shares other similar videos of foreigners chanting bhajans. See a few of them:

What do you think of these videos?