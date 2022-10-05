Viral Video Today: Dance and music often bring together people. A video is going viral on social media where we see just that. The clip shows a man introducing Danny Cadet, a bhangra dancer and choreographer from Haiti, as ‘Kala Sher’. The video was uploaded by him on his Instagram ‘kalasher_official’. “The only best way to open up the dance floor,” the text over the video reads.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom And His Friends Rock The Dance Floor On Beedi Jalaile, Netizens Say Aag Laga Di

Danny then joins the uncles dancing at a Punjabi wedding reception to do bhangra with them on a Diljit Dosanjh song. The uncles have a blast while jumping and doing balle balle with the foreigner, who surprised them by knowing how to do bhangra so well. Also Read - Viral Video: Asian All-Girl Dance Group Grooves to Kala Chashma, Wows Internet With Super Cool Moves | Watch

The reel has racked up over 592k views and 23k likes. Netizens absolutely loved seeing the foreigner dance his heart on a Punjabi song with Indian uncles. “From Danny to Danpreet,” a user joked. “Look at the grandpas go,” another user commented. “He touched the floor before entering,” a user pointed out. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Girls Do Bhangra With Bumblebee Robot At Times Square in New York. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FOREIGNER DOING BHANGRA WITH UNCLES AT PUNJABI WEDDING HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xtreme Productions (@xpdjs)

Punjabi songs can be anybody dance!