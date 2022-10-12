Viral Video Today: It is believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa calls upon Lord Hanuman’s involvement in critical problems and helps wards off evil spirits and negative energy. It is also believed that those who read Hanuman Chalisa with utmost dedication invite the divine protection of Lord Hanuman who removes obstacles in their endeavours. Indian traditions, culture, and religious beliefs attract many foreigners to India.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Comes To Hospital, Claims King Cobra Died After Biting Him. Watch

A video is going viral on social media that two foreigners reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. The video was shared on Twitter by the user named 'The Lost Girl' and has received over 101k views along with 10k likes. According to the caption, the film was recorded at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The reel shows a man and a woman singing Hanuman Chalisa together. While the woman is also playing the guitar, the man is playing tambourine. Netizens appreciated the duo for chanting the devotional hymn so well and said the video made their day.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FOREIGNER CHANTING HANUMAN CHALISA AT VARANASI TEMPLE HERE:

Foreigners recite Hanuman Chalisha at Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi. 😍 pic.twitter.com/cg7OF7Sml0 — The Lost Girl (@Lost_Girl_00) October 11, 2022

