Viral Video Today: Dance and music often bring together people. A video is going viral on social media where we see just that. The clip shows a group of foreigners dancing at a party wildly. The DJ and emcee could be seen vibing to the Punjabi song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Singh.Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigners Chant Hanuman Chalisa With Guitar At Varanasi Temple. Watch

As the DJ plays the song, the men grooving on the dance floor go crazy and start jumping at the Punjabi beats. The two foreigners on the stage also attempt at doing bhangra and enjoying the Bollywood song in their own way. Also Read - Viral Video: Foreigner Does Bhangra With Uncles At Punjabi Wedding, Netizens Say Killed It Bro

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘jattlifeglobal’ with the following caption: ‘When there’s Jatt Life at the party’. The reel has received over 789k views and 13k likes. Netizens loved the clip of foreigners going crazy on a Punjabi song but also found it hilarious. “Diwali Williamsburg lit cuz,” a user commented. “All da wass gang and sh*t havin a lit time ahahah,” another user wrote. “The tribe getting down,” a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FOREIGNER DANCING TO NACH PUNJABAN SONG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jatt Life Vodka (@jattlifeglobal)

Foreigners pass the vibe check!