'Arabic Kuthu', the song from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer upcoming Tamil-language movie 'Beast', has taken social media by storm. The popularity of Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song 'Halamithi Habibo' has hit the roof and has celebrities from across the fields grooving to its beats. Needless to say, #ArabicKuthuChallenge has become the latest dance trend among avid social media users and is all over the internet.

Now, a French man named Jika danced on the trending song along with a woman named Malha. “Halamithi Habibo vibes,” the influencer said in the caption of the Instagram post.

Jika and his friend danced in sync on the Halamithi Habibo song and completely nailed the song’s hook step. The video has received over 4 lakh views and 55,000 likes.

Watch the viral video below: