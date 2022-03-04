Punjabi singer Sharry Mann recently shared a compilation video on Facebook where foreigners can be seen speaking fluent Punjabi. Desi netizens were bowled over how well the two foreigners seen in the video spoke in Punjabi. The video is going crazy viral with more than 1 million views.Also Read - Viral Video: Customer's Hilarious Prank On Turkish Ice Cream Vendor Leaves Netizens Cackling. Watch

The first part of the video shows a Sikh man filming a young Malaysian woman at a mobile store. When the woman asked in English if he was taking a picture, the man replied in Punjabi saying, “I am capturing a video”. The woman takes the man by surprise by replying in Punjabi: “Aise na karo Sardarji,” . Also Read - Viral Video: The View Host Falls Off Her Chair, Face-Plants In Front of Audience. Watch

The man then asks her name, to which she answered “Lim”. As the man wondered if she hailed from Moga area of Punjab, she joked in Punjabi: “My brother-in-law is from Moga”. “You speak very good Punjabi. How long have you been speaking the language?” the man asked. The woman revealed that she has been speaking the language for five years now and was taught by her friend. The man thanks her for making his day and asked if he should give her number to Punjabi guys. “Don’t give my number to anyone. Punjabi boys will trouble me,” she replies. Also Read - Viral Video: Dadaji Dances With Influencer on O O Jane Jana, Makes Internet His Deewana

The second bit of the video shows an elderly American man talking to a Punjabi shopkeeper. The man tells the Indian shopkeeper he spent many years in Pakistan and speaks Lahori Punjabi fluently. The shopkeeper is then heard saying, “It’s been 15 years for me in the US but it’s a first time some American guy spoke Punjabi so brilliantly”. The old man further tells him that he was a teacher in Pakistan for 16 years. “In Pakistan my name is Jaanzada,” he says, leaving the shopkeeper chuckling. The shopkeeper told the man that it was nice meeting him and even offered him a can of soda as he was leaving his store.

Watch the viral video below: