Viral Video: A heartwarming video of forest officers escorting a baby elephant to reunite with his mother has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident took place in Tamil Nadu after an injured baby elephant was discovered by the forest team. Notably, the elephant was rescued by foresters after it fell into a pit. After treating the calf, they also escorted it safely back to its mother.

According to a video shared by Indian forest officer Sudha Ramen, the elephant calf can be seen walking attentively and happily along with foresters in the jungle, as if it knew where they are going.

This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team. Earlier the calf was found alone & injured. TN forest team rescued, treated and escorts the little one to join with the mother ” Sudha Ramen captioned the video.

This little calf happily walks to get reunited with its mother guarded with Z+ security of the Tamilnadu Foresters team. Earlier the calf was found alone & injured. TN forest team rescued, treated and escorts the little one to join with the mother. #Hope #Happiness pic.twitter.com/7vFxRr03IP — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 6, 2021

The video has gained almost about 13,000 views and 200 retweets since it was shared on Twitter with everyone praising the forest team’s efforts.

One user wrote, ”Salute to all foresters team You are saving our nature as well as humanity with your hard work,” while another commented, ”The baby elephant’s trust in forest guards motivates us to believe in the superiority of positivity in the universe.” ”This is such a beautiful sight …may the little one stay safe with its family,” another comment read.

