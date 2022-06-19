Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media that shows forest officials rescuing a leopard that fell into an open well in Maharashtra. The undated video was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Sunday. It has since gone viral with over 16k views and 800 likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Baby Monkey Uses Rock To Break Glass Cage, Internet Says Free Him. Watch

The video shows a male leopard roaring as he is being pulled up from the well. The rescuers lowered a cage into well, captured the big cat, then lifted the cage up using ropes.

The IFS officer requested people to cover open wells to prevent wild animals from getting into such dangerous situations. "Forest staff rescuing a male leopard from an open well in Maharashtra. Please cover open wells to avoid such trauma for the wild animals. Spread the word," he tweeted. Netizens lauded the efforts of the forest officials for successfully saving the leopard without any harm to him.

Watch the viral video here:

Forest staff rescuing a male leopard from an open well in Maharashtra. Please cover open wells to avoid such trauma for the wild animals. Spread the ward 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/JTFE4JlYIe — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 18, 2022

