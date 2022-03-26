A team of foresters recently rescued an elephant that was stuck in a swamp in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who also acts as the Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change & Forests, Govt of Tamil Nadu, shared a video of the rescue operation on Twitter that is going viral.Also Read - A 40 Year Old 'Bed Ridden' Man With 45Kg Elephantiasis In Left Leg Finally Walks After 10 Years - Watch Video

The video shows a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a muddy swamp in Gudalur area. The female elephant seems to be exhausted while laying on her side and yet resilient to get out of the swamp. She tries her best to help the rescuers pull her to the dry land safely. She sits up momentarily and then lies back down.

She then eventually rises and holds on to the rope thrown to her rangers. Loud calls of rescuers coordinating for the rescue operation can be heard in the background.

“Inspiring team work by #TNforesters in rescuing a 25-year-old elephant stuck in a swamp in Gudalur, #Nilgiris The elephant too did not give up and showed exemplary fighting power to get out of the swamp, holding on to the rope thrown by her rescuers. Hats off,” IAS officer Supriya Sahu said in her tweet.

Along with the video, she shared a picture of the team responsible for the rescue. The video has gone viral with over 15,300 views and 920 likes.

