Viral Video: A video of a man making watermelon pizza is going extremely viral on social media and you can definitely say that it has been added to the long list of our weird and bizarre food combinations that went viral. Well, it didn’t just stop there, the video went so viral that even Dominos Australia has to try out the recipe. The man’s video of the watermelon pizza recipe went viral after he shared it on his Instagram handle and captioned it with his recipe for the pizza.Also Read - Domino's Treats Mirabai Chanu With Free Pizza For Life After Historic Olympic Glory

He wrote, “Wanted to bring my famous watermelon pizza to tiktok so hopefully more people can try it! Fry your watermelon for 5 minutes a side before loading up BBQ sauce, low moisture mozzarella, and chorizo before putting it under the grill/broiler for a few minutes, and enjoy!” Also Read - Random Act of Kindness: This Shop Distributed Free Pizza Slices to People Waiting For Covid Tests

WATCH the video here: Also Read - When Karan Mehra Worked at a Pizza Joint Before Entering The Film Industry | Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli Paterson (@elburritomonster)

And, just a few days ago Dominos Australia decided to try the recipe of this viral Watermelon Pizza and netizens are not at all happy about it and many commented saying this is “illegal”. The Dominos Pizza team too posted a video of their trial on its Instagram handle and captioned it, “Y’all keep asking us for a low carb crust option 😏🍕 Nah fr when we saw @elburritomonster make a pizza on a watermelon, we HAD to give it a go. Would you try it?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Domino’s Australia (@dominos_au)

Both the videos have racked up thousands of views but netizens don’t seem pleased at all by the watermelon pizza. Reacting to Dominos’ video, people commented, “This video feels illegal”, “This gave me sleep paralysis again”, “This is the treason of the highest order”, “This looks incredibly vile”, and many more.