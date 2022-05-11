Viral News: For former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, ‘lighting is everything’, according to his own words heard in a viral video. The cricketer-turned-politician is being trolled on Twitter once again for his comments. Last week, it was his ‘donkey-zebra’ comment on a podcast, now it’s ‘lighting is everything’.Also Read - Viral Video: Imran Khan Compares Himself To Donkey. Netizens React With Hilarious Comments. Watch

The video shared on Twitter by Pakistan-based journalists shows Imran Khan preparing for a speech while talking about some of the interviews and their visual output. Discussing his recent interview with Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid on HUM News, Imran Khan expressed his opinion that he did not like the lighting of the interview. Also Read - Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Orders Foolproof Security For Predecessor Imran Khan

“Check everything,” he said urging the technicians to make it “look professional”. “Shaan’s one was very bad. The photography was bad,” he said. “See, lighting is everything. If the lighting is not right…” Imran Khan said. He was then interrupted by a question from a member of the team, after which he asks, “So, where should I start’ Also Read - Imran Khan’s Party Members Beat Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker, Pull His Hair | WATCH

Watch the viral video below:

Lighting is everything in television interviews, says imran khan who isn’t happy with Shaan’s interview… pic.twitter.com/35Vl7KGQ1P — Fatima Rana (@RealFatimaRana) May 8, 2022

Twitter users found Imran Khan’s ‘videography tips’ hilarious and started roasting the former Pak PM for it. After the video went viral, netizens started posting the quote ‘lighting is everything’ on people’s photos as well.

Watch the full version of Imran Khan’s ‘lighting is everything’ here:

