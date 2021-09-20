Viral Video: While most of us have become couch potatoes in wake of the pandemic, physical activities have taken a back seat and laziness has taken over. In case you need inspiration to get back to your fitness routine, a video of a French astronaut working out in space, will leave you motivated. Yes, the astronaut has got his priorities straight, even while in space! The video shows one of its kind ‘space workout session’, wherein astronaut Thomas Pesquet is seen using some heavy workout equipment to do back squats.Also Read - Astronauts Enjoy ‘Floating Pizza Night’ At International Space Station, Internet is Amazed | Watch

Sharing the reel on Instagram, Pesquet wrote the caption in French ,“Renforcement musculaire de l’espace”, which means “Muscle building from space.”

Watch the video here:

The video was posted on Saturday and has garnered more than 1 M views followed by 134 K likes and 972 comments. “Stay strong,” wrote an user, while another commented, “Respect Thomas.” Others praised Pesquet’s dedication to do workout sessions in outer space.

A few weeks back, Pesquet had shared another video on Instagram showing a group of six astronauts enjoying a ‘floating pizza party’ at the International Space Station (ISS). The video also showed them assembling the ingredients and preparing the pizza while it was floating in the air!

Not only this, Pesquet routinely shares tweets from the space station giving his followers a glimpse of lives of astronauts staying aboard ISS.