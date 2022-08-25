Trending News: Jai Jai Shivshankar is one of those iconic Bollywood songs that just make you want to get up and dance. That’s partly because of the song but mostly because of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s epic dance moves. The song is full of colours and is often played during festivals, especially while celebrating Holi.Also Read - Viral Video: French Dancers Showcase Their Perfect Dance Moves on Lazy Lad, Impress Desis | Watch

On the occasion of Independence Day, a viral French dancer paid a tribute to India by dancing to the song in front of two iconic world monuments – the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Taj Mahal in Agra. The video was shared on Instagram by Jika, a dancer from France, who went viral after his dance reels on Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2 and Kacha Badam. He is often seen grooving to Indian songs in his videos, which are loved by many desi netizens. In a short period, 'jikamanu' has amassed a massive following of 556k followers.

Jika recently visited India and shared several reels where he could be seen dancing to desi songs while transitioning from famous spots in France to India. In the Independence Day video, Jika could be seen dancing with his friend Emile Travis like Hrithik and Tiger. The transition from Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal looked super cool with the effects of Holi colours and their dance moves were killer. The video has gone viral with 226k views and 21k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

The two dancers were seen grooving in a similar transition video where they were in front of Arc de Triomphe in Paris and India Gate in New Delhi. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

Another video showed the duo dancing in front of Pyramide du Louvre in Paris and Lotus Temple in New Delhi. Watch the reel here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

Clearly, the influencer has managed to travel well across India. The visit also seems to be a productive one as he collabed with several Indian dancers too.