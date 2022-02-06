Shared 3 days back, the video has gone viral with more than 41,000 likes, and Indians were simply delighted with their performance. One user wrote, ”So cool bro”, while another commented, ”You are just toooooooo awesome!”

A few days back, a peanut seller from West Bengal had gone crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing ‘Badam Badam Kacha Badam’ to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.