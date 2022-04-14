Viral News: The Rohit Shetty film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was a huge hit overseas as well. Jika, a dancer from France, continues to wow desi netizens with his Instagram videos where he is often seen grooving to Indian songs.Also Read - Watch Video: Bride’s Father Dances on Oo Antava Song, Internet Can't Stop Praising Him

The French dancer earlier pulled off an energetic dance performance and rightly timed steps along with his friends on Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The video went crazy viral and received almost a million views.

His reel on the Tip Tip song is what drew most of his Indian followers to his Instagram. So he danced on the song again. The dancer himself loves the song and says he 'can't get over this song'.

Now, Jika performed Tip Tip Barsa Pani 2.0 for the third time in an empty stadium with a few other dancers. He repeated the same choreography where he starts dancing alone as the beats pick up to the signature Tip Tip step, he joins others in the line and dances in the front. Jika and the other dancers really nail the step and their coordination is also on point.

The latest video was uploaded two days ago and has received around 91,000 views and 20,700 likes.

What do you think of the video?