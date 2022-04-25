Viral Video: Ever since the pandemic, dance challenges have taken the internet by storm and social media is filled with videos of people showcasing their dance moves. Instagram is full of fun challenges and dance trends and even global audiences are seen actively seen participating in them. A while back, the ‘Lazy Lad’ took Instagram by storm, making people groove to its beats. Now, two French dancers have taken part in the viral challenge and absolutely nailed it. The challenge simply requires people to do some fun and quirky steps to the catchy beats of the song.Also Read - Viral Video: This Kangaroo Casually Walked Into a Bar in Australia, What Happened Next | Watch

The video shows Jikamanu, a France-based internet sensation, grooving to the Vidya Balan’s ‘Lazy lad’ along with another dancer named Megatoron Will. The two dancers pull off an energetic dance performance and rightly timed steps. Dressed in colourful clothes and goggles, Jika can be seen nailing the hook step of the song with utmost ease and perfection.

“Lazy lad vibes,” read the caption of the video, posted a day back.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 12,000 likes and several views on Instagram, with many Indians showering praises on the dancer. One user wrote, ”Bro u’re really awesome talented. Keep Going.” Another commented, ”Cool bro”. Others filled the comments section with fire, love and heart emojis. See more reactions:

Not just Lazy Lad, Jika has previously wowed desi netizens with his Instagram videos where he is often seen grooving to Indian songs. He has 534k followers on Instagram. Notably, the song Lazy Lad is from the 2013 movie Ghanchakkar starring Emraan Hashmi and Vidya Balan.