Viral Video: Thanks to social media and Instagram reel trends, Indian songs are now enjoying global popularity and equally being loved in many other countries. The catchy lyrics and peppy music of Indian songs are enough to make anyone groove to its beats. Not only that, people from different countries can be seen imitating the songs and dialogues of popular Indian movies like RRR, Pushpa: The Rise’. One such fan is Jikamanu, often referred to as Jika, who regularly shares videos of him dancing to Indian songs on Instagram. Recently, Jika shared a video of himself flaunting Bharatanatyam moves to the song ‘Snehithane Snehithane’. Notably, the song is from the Tamil movie Alaipayuthey and its music was composed by AR Rahman.Also Read - Viral Video: This Chicken Playing Football With Egg is Ronaldo's New Competition. Watch

The video shows him dressed in a vibrant yellow and black outfit as he nails the Bharatanatyam steps with two other people. “I tried the Bharatanatyam dance,” reads the caption.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jika (@jikamanu)

The video has gone viral, impressing Indians. People loved the video and many also requested him to share more dance videos of him trying out other classical Indian dance forms .One user wrote, ”Awesome man…fan from Tamilnadu,” while another wrote, ”You are amazing manhhh.” A third wrote, ”Love from india.”

Here are more reactions:

What do you think?