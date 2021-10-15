Viral Video: Just like us, animals also need hugs. A video has resurfaced on social media capturing the adorable moment a seal embraced a scuba diver. In the video which is going viral again, a wild grey seal swam up to a scuba diver and and hugged him underwater. The seal can be seen embracing Ben Burville in the deep ocean water as he pats it on the back. And, as the video proceeds, the seal can also be seen grabbing the diver’s hands, snuggling and also trying to pat the diver with its fin.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Carries Bride’s Specially-Abled Twin Sister Down The Aisle, Wins Hearts | Watch

Burville is both a pro scuba diver and doctor by profession. He says he has been scuba diving in that area of the North Sea for nearly 20 years, and has become very familiar with the local seals as a result.

Watch the video here:

This diver caught an adorable moment on video when a wild grey seal swam up and hugged him underwater. Ben Burville says he has been scuba diving in that area of the North Sea for nearly 20 years, and has become very familiar with the local seals as a result. pic.twitter.com/HtXOcAnPdU — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 14, 2021

The video has managed to win the hearts of many on the social media platform. One user said, ”I wish all of us humans are like the seal instead we try and inflicted pain anyway we canon each other.” Another wrote, ”Love got no boundary… this is all we need to live either from humans or animals or even.”

See more reactions:

I wish all of us humans are like the seal instead we try and inflicted pain anyway we canon each other 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/OLjkRJIV9F — Mr D (@DyknarF) October 15, 2021

They too crave for this love ❤️ they too have emotions ❤️ https://t.co/xZopAutuTh — Anwesha Panda (@AnweshaPanda19) October 15, 2021

SubhanALLAH 🥺🥺 Love got no boundary… this is all we need to live either from humans or animals or even ☘️ https://t.co/ytTRhrta1X — ❌yourwish (@halalfeline) October 15, 2021

Sometimes we just need a hug. https://t.co/hr8IjYQEcP — Ryan Foland (@ryanfoland) October 15, 2021

Grey seals can dive to depths of 1,560 feet for as long as one hour, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This is not the first time a funny and adorable animal video has gone viral on the internet, earlier too several funny videos of monkeys, cats cute pandas have gained a lot of traction of social media users.