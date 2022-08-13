Viral Video Today: You might not know this but frogs can actually drown as they can stay underwater as long as they can hold their breath, but just like humans, frogs will drown if they inhale water into their lungs. A famous movie character who went under the water with the Titanic was Jack Dawson, who people say could have lived if only Rose could share the door she was floating on and maybe Jack wouldn’t have frozen to death.Also Read - Aaj Meri Behen Ka Birthday Hai: Watch Hilarious Viral Video That Started This Trend on Instagram

This viral video is funnily reminding netizens of the famous 'door scene' from Titanic. However, unlike this frog, Kate Winslet didn't intentionally kill Leonardo Di Caprio. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page Buitengebieden, which regularly posts funny animal videos. It shows a frog staying afloat on water with the help of metal can lid floating on top of the water.

When another tries to get on the metal cover, the frog sitting on it just kicks him off of it, even though there's enough space for two. The other frog keeps trying to get on the cover, but the frog sitting on it keeps kicking him off, not caring if his poor friend drowns. "Final scene of the Titanic," the caption said. They video also had the background music of the famous song My Heart Will Go On from Titanic. The video has received over 13.5 million views and 439k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Final scene of the Titanic.. pic.twitter.com/3V37QXEPaw — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) August 11, 2022

Hilarious, wasn’t it?