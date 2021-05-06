Frog Wedding Video Viral: Due to the restrictions put in place amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India, many people are getting married and breaking traditions with small weddings in their homes or with masks and social distancing. But the smallest and most nonconventional wedding you’ll see today is of two frogs in Tripura. Also Read - Amul's Latest Meme After IPL 2021 Gets Suspended Amid Covid-19 Surge is Going Viral | POST

With monsoon season approaching soon, a pair of frogs were married in a town in Tripura to please the rain god. Also Read - Viral Video: Flouting Covid Norms, Thousands of Women Gather at Gujarat Temple to 'Eradicate' Coronavirus | WATCH

The frogs wore traditional clothes and tied the knot with all the rituals. In the video, while one woman held the groom in her hands, another was holding the bride. A woman held up the groom dressed in orange and applied sindoor to the bride dressed in magenta. Also Read - Viral Video: Scared of Injections, Girl Screams 'Mummy, Mummy' While Taking Covid Vaccine | Watch

The rituals also included a bath in a pond to new dresses and an exchange of garlands between the two frogs.

Watch the viral video here:

#Watch| Frogs married off in Tripura to please rain god Two toads were married performing all the rituals from bath in pond or river to new dresses, exchange of garlands, and applying of vermilion (sindoor). pic.twitter.com/qObo5i4qmM — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

This is not the first time that frogs were wed in India. In July 2019, another pair of frogs were married in Madhya Pradesh to please the rain god. The two frogs were later divorced to stop the incessant rains.