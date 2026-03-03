Viral video from Mumbai’s Dadar railway station sparks outrage – Cleaner caught tossing bottles onto tracks!

Home

Viral video from Mumbais Dadar railway station sparks outrage - Cleaner caught tossing bottles onto tracks!

A shocking viral video from Dadar railway station shows a cleaner throwing plastic bottles onto railway tracks, sparking outrage online and prompting railway authorities to launch an internal investigation.

Viral video from Mumbai’s Dadar railway station (Photo Credit: X)

An utterly bizarre video shot at one of the city’s busiest railway stations has left netizens shocked and outraged. The video, shot at Dadar railway station where a man cleaning the platform could be seen hurling bottles onto the tracks instead of throwing them away has gone viral with people ridiculing the sanitation worker on social media.

Captured by bystanders and shared on X , the video shows a worker cleaning the Dadar station platform. After picking up empty plastic bottles from the ground, instead of throwing them into the dustbin, he casually tosses them onto the railway tracks running parallel to the station.

I don’t know what kind of cleanliness drive does @drmmumbaicr has asked his men to follow at Dadar station, I noticed this man allegedly cleaning the platform, throw bottles on track and sweep the platform. He picked them up from the dust bin and threw them on tracks. pic.twitter.com/GhmcfTN8oG — Singh Varun (@singhvarun) March 1, 2026

“Its really shameful sir. I don’t know what kind of cleanliness drive… has asked his men to follow at Dadar station,” reads the caption of the X post, which tags the Divisional Railway Manager of Central Railway.

Users Slam Practice As ‘Acceptable’; Mock Worker For Picking Bottles Back

Since being posted online, netizens have slammed the sanitation worker’s “acceptable practice” with some calling it a technique while others questioned the man seen picking bottles off the track shortly after they were thrown.

“That’s some new cleaning technique, sir,” commented one X user.

“I hope local division enquiries and takes serious action against him. This kind of people makes cleanliness staff unpopular and lowers their sanitation standard everywhere they go,” wrote another X user in reaction to the video.

DRM Mumbai Central quotes Regional Chief Public Relations Officer

In a statement, a Divisional Railway Manager’s office official from Mumbai Central said that they have received the complaint and have asked senior officials to look into the matter.

“The worker has been asked to submit an explanation. We will also take action against him,” an internal probe initiated by the senior staff will ascertain.

With suburban trains serving as Mumbai’s lifeline, stations like Dadar serve hundreds of thousands of commuters daily, with passengers commuting to and from the city’s Western and Central rail lines. Netizens Call For Sanitation Worker Accountability Across Platforms

While several passengers on social media have called for appropriate action against the sanitation worker caught on camera, netizens have called out widespread negligent behaviour by workers at other stations serving long-distance and local trains.

