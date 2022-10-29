Viral Video Today: The polar night is a phenomenon where the nighttime lasts for more than 24 hours that occurs in the northernmost and southernmost regions of Earth. This occurs only inside the polar circles. The opposite phenomenon, the polar day, or midnight sun, occurs when the Sun remains above the horizon for more than 24 hours.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Monkey Doing Pole Dance, Netizens Can't Stop Laughing. Watch Watch

Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago between mainland Norway and the North Pole, is the home of the world's northernmost, well, pretty much anything. It's well-known that to see the northern lights you need darkness, which means travelling to the north of Norway in the winter. But Svalbard is so far north that the sun doesn't rise for four months during the winter. For almost three of those months, it's completely dark all day, making it possible to see the aurora borealis at any time of day.

Instagram user @sejsejlija recently shared a video where she gives a glimpse into her in Svalbard. In the video, the woman mentions that the people in the village use special warm clothing and wear layers of them when they go outside. She also shows her cozy cabin and her adorable dog. They keep torches in their hands as it gets pitch black dark during the polar night.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LIFE NEAR NORTH POLE HERE:

She further shows that her village has special activities like the torch walk for welcoming Santa Claus and as soon as Christmas starts approaching, the locals put up their decorations. They also enjoy northern lights dance over the village and watching Christmas movies. The video has gone viral with nearly 4 million views and 400k likes.