Viral Video From Pakistan: Woman’s Gesture For Specially-Abled Balloon Seller Proves Language of Humanity is Same Universally!

Viral Video: Many things can be changed by someone’s generosity. It can uplift spirits, make people laugh, and alleviate anxiety, among other things. One of the videos shows the selflessness of a Pakistani woman, whose endearing act of kindness toward a specially-abled balloon vendor goes viral. The woman conversed with a specially-abled balloon vendor while driving. She gave him packs of biryani and asked about his details. The balloon seller was ecstatic beyond belief after he accepted the food from the lady. She urged him to eat and have the meal quickly, but he insisted he will wait until he gets home to eat it. He grabbed her cheek with love and the internet got emotional. The boy also gave her a flying kiss after she purchased all the balloons from him, in the viral video. The viral video featured Faiza who is a social activist, counsellor, hypnotist, and voice actor. The caption on the viral video shared on Instagram read, “Alhumdullilah, the best moments of my life.”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faiza Naeem (@naeem.faiza)

Netizens heaped praises on the Pakistani woman’s gesture. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. Indians too reacted to the viral video and send their wishes for the specially-abled boy. One of the Indian wrote, “Log kitna India Pakistan karte hai… Par hai to ek hi na…. Jo bi ho is bache ki maasumiyat ne dil chu liya… Bhagwan jaroor madad karege aapki bi or us bache ki bi.. 🤗🤗.”

One of the users wrote, “Pta ni kitni bar dekh li video.. or ansu hain k rukny ka naam ni le ry Allab bless him😢.” Another user wrote, “He said sara balloon lelo without expecting any money from her but she paid for it and that doubled his happiness ❤️.” The third user wrote, “Dil chuu liya yaar.”

The viral video has over 12M views, 2.2M likes and 51K comments.

