Beed: Frustrated with the services of Ola, a man in Maharashtra's Parli Vaijanath tied his electric scooter to a donkey with a rope and paraded it around the town. The bizarre act was a mark of protest against its manufacturer for not fixing the fault in the two-wheeler after it stopped working just 15 days post delivery. The man identified as Sachin Gitte, tied a donkey to the "faulty" e-scooter and paraded it around Beed on Sunday with posters and banners urging people not to trust the company.

Gitte had booked the battery-driven scooter by paying Rs 20,000 in September last year. On January 21, 2022, he paid the remaining Rs 65,000 and got the delivery of the scooter on March 24. However, the scooter stopped working after six days. Gitte got in touch with the customer care service, a mechanic checked the vehicle but it was not fixed. After his issue was not resolved, he launched the unique protest.

A video shared on Instagram by a local news channel LetsUpp Marathi shows the donkey pulling the two-wheeler of Ola company.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LetsUpp Marathi (@letsupp.marathi)

Talking to PTI, he said, “I purchased the scooter by paying the entire amount but it stopped working on April 8. I found the customer care details and tried to approach the company, but the company didn’t respond well. We can find God if we try, but these company people were tough to find.” Out of frustration, the businessman even thought of setting ablaze the vehicle.

“Somehow they sent a mechanic, but he could not resolve the issue. My scooter stood at one place for a long time. I realized this scooter is of no use and even felt like setting it ablaze,” Gitte said. This is when he hit upon the protest idea of a donkey pulling the two-wheeler. Gitte said, “I will not stop just at this. I will file a case in the consumer court…my preparations in this regard are on.”

On Saturday, Ola Electric recalled 1,441 units of its electric two-wheelers due to cases of vehicles catching fire, according to a corporate statement.

(With PTI inputs)