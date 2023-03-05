Home

Viral

Viral Video: Fully Grown Lionesses Act Like Babies When Reunited With Their Human Mother

Viral Video: Fully Grown Lionesses Act Like Babies When Reunited With Their Human Mother

Love is a universal language and you don’t have to attend any school or take classes to master it.

Viral Video: Fully Grown Lionesses Act Like Babies When Reunited With Their Human Mother

Viral Video: Love is a universal language and you don’t have to attend any school or take classes to master it. Nature has gifted all its creations with this wonderful emotion. It is such a powerful bond that even years of separation can’t fade it out. It is so unique that it can make grown-ups act like small kids and babies. Whether it is a relationship forged at birth or by circumstances, or if it is between supreme hunters like lions and humans, there is just no explanation.

This is what the viral video shows here. It shows two fully grown lionesses reuniting with the woman who raised them when they were tiny, helpless cubs. She nursed them and took very good care of them. Of course, she gave them a lot of love. When they grew big, they had to be relocated to a shelter for big cats. Their human mom visits them after a long time, unsure whether they will recognise her or not or how they will behave.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV_IDIOTS @cctv_idiots with the caption, “Reunited 💙”

And what happened is right here.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

The video has been received with a lot of love and affection and has attracted many comments. Sharing a few with you.

Michelle Roy 🇨🇦 @Ms_Michelle_Roy Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Awww…they love her so much! Listen to the sound they make – so wonderful! 💖”

Jana Krabcová @JanaEnzaKrabcov Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Beautiful 🤍🤍”

Artframe @Artframe111 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Oh,.👏👏👏Awesome!”

SageSullivan @sage218 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Seen this a million times and it never stop being absolutely beautiful 😍”

LIE Jane @LIEJane7 Replying to @cctv_idiots, “Magnifique passionate love…😝”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.