Viral Video: Everyone loves animal and bird videos because those are just the best, aren’t they? Cute videos of puppies playing, kittens doing goofy things and elephants being adorable–they all melt the heart and make you smile. One such video that has left the internet smiling is that of a cow playing with a football with its human.Also Read - Viral Video: Adorable Cat Celebrates Her First Birthday With Cute Dress & A Purr-Fect Cake | Watch

In the video, a cow can be seen running around a green field as its owner throws it a giant ball to play with. The cow then runs after the ball, and pushes and kicks it with its legs. The animal’s owner also passes the ball from time to time, and the cow gladly follows it around, and plays with it. The video has been shared on a Twitter account Funny Gorgeous Animals called with a caption that says, ”Soon I’m signing my first professional contract.” Though the video is old, it has resurfaced on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Soon I'm signing my first professional contract. 🎥 Youtube Stern Du Tube pic.twitter.com/jOw2JbUn7V — Funny Gorgeous Animals (by Don Purrleone) (@GorgeousPlanet_) November 18, 2021

The video has gone viral, and people love the cow’s playfulness, while many appreciated its owner for letting it play and run free and wild. One user wrote, ”As it should be for all sentient beings. They feel too.” Another commented, ”How sweet and fun.” Many hailed the cow for its football skills.

See more reactions:

So adorable!!! — Jim Gottberg (@JimGottberg) November 18, 2021

I have a wonderful English friend who keeps balls in his fields and in the barns 4 his Highland cattle to play with and horses to play with. I think it's wonderful — Felidae (@GFerro1965) November 19, 2021

How sweet and fun🥰 — PANAK (@PANAK23533323) November 29, 2021

Man U wanted him and offered £1,000,000!!! He turned them down. He wants to play for Liverpool!!! — Christine Wesley (@ChristineWesl18) November 18, 2021

Animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.