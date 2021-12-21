Viral Video: Videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. One such video that is going viral and making people laugh is that of a cat and a husky acting all silly and cute. The video shows a cat pouncing at the TV in an attempt to catch a bird which appeared on the screen. Well, it came crashing down into the wall-mounted TV before falling to the floor. As the cat failed in her attempt, she also woke up the husky who was in the midst of his nap. Seeing her antics, the husky showed off some serious ‘side eye’, and exchanged a glance with the person filming the clip as if he were seriously concerned about the cat. His expression is just priceless!Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Dance to Say Shava Shava, Steal The Show With Their Moves | Watch

Dutch animal lover Buitengebieden shared the video and wrote, ”Oh come on Lucy, not again.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and amassed a lot of hilarious comments. Trust us, you will be entertained after reading the funny reactions to the video. One user wrote, ”More evidence that dogs are smarter than cats,” while another commented, ”Lol I love the dog’s reaction.. He’s like what the heck then the what did you just do look. That is way to cute and got a kick out of that.”

See more reactions:

This literally made me laugh out loud. …dog was like what the hell. — Jamila (@ReachJamila) December 19, 2021

More evidence that dogs are smarter than cats. https://t.co/7gSqypbNGj — J. Dice 🎲 (@jdice03) December 20, 2021

Cats. They love to chase birds. I hope the TV is well attached to the wall. https://t.co/Brr6BCDHR3 — Fresh (@marsha_robards) December 20, 2021

Your next TV must have armour plated glass, if you have a cat…😳😳😳 https://t.co/He1VGxcCsV — Jason Long (@JasonLo20136800) December 18, 2021

Had a pretty shitty day today and this is the first thing that made me really laugh now!😂🤣 And I can’t stop! Lol https://t.co/K83GsNIoqD — Claudia🐈🇩🇪 (@C_Kitten85) December 18, 2021

Dog looks to hooman: “Can’t you do something about this lunatic?” 😅😅😅 ❤️🐶 — rence (@C4_miles222) December 17, 2021

The 3-year-old husky in the video goes by the name of Blue who lives in San Diego with his owners. He was rescued from an animal shelter back in October 2018.

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.