Cat Viral Video: The Korean drama 'Squid Game' was the most watched TV series on Netflix in 2021. The craze for 'Squid Game' and its memes were all over the internet as most people had binge watched the show shortly after its release. In the first episode of the series, the players can a brutal introduction to the games with a 'red light, green light' game. The player can move if the huge robotic doll says 'green light' and stop when she says 'red light'. If a player moves when the doll turns around or does not cross the finish line within the given time limit, they will automatically get shot and eliminated from the game.

A video is going viral that shows a cat playing the 'red light green light' game with her pet cat, minus the shooting. Squid Game's theme song could be heard over the video. The adorable video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly shares funny and positive viral videos from around the internet. The video has received over 480k views and 34k likes.

The clip shows a woman sitting on the floor and playing the 'red light green light' game with a ginger kitty. When the woman turns her face towards the couch and doesn't look at the cat, it starts moving in her direction. But when the woman looks at the cat, it freezes. This goes for quite a bit and looks really funny as the cute kitty plays with her owner.

