Viral Video Today: Having a pet is like having unlimited entertainment and joy around the house. Thankfully for those of us who don’t own cats, the internet provides us with an ample amount of hilarious cat videos that almost always manage to put a smile on your face. One such video is going viral that will surely make your day.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman And Kitty Play Red Light Green Light From Squid Game. Watch

What’s cuter than cats? Kittens! Author Mel Robbins shared an adorable video on her Instagram where a ginger kitten can be seen acting like a goalkeeper. “This cat would make a great goalie,” the text over the video said. In the reel, a few guys are watching a football match when their pet kitten decides to play goalkeeper. Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Plays Fruit Ninja on Tablet, Then This Funny Thing Happens. Watch

The little kitty could be seen scratching at the screen every time the ball came towards the goal, making the guys laugh out loud. The kitten does the same every time the ball is kicked and tries to catch it through the screen and the owners just can’t stop laughing at this hilarious scene.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Robbins (@melrobbins)

The reel has received over 1.5 million views and 72k likes. Instagram users said the video left them hysterical and that it was the best thing they’ve seen on the internet. “Best thing I saw on the internet Today!,” a user commented. Another user wrote, “That’s hilarious. So so cute!”