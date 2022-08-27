Viral Video Today: The Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif film Welcome is one of those classic comedies as it’s jokes never get old, just like Hera Pheri, and its iconic character Majnu bhai, played by Anil Kapoor is still loved just like Babu Bhaiya. If you have seen the film you might remember Majnu bhai’s ‘live painting’ that is even auctioned. This hilarious video will remind you of that.Also Read - Viral Video: African Kids Dance To Kala Chashma Like Quick Style, Internet Loves Their Energy. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram on by the user 'deepali.pallavi166' with the following caption: "Aaj bhai ka sapna poora ho gaya". It has received over 9.2 million views and 1 million likes. In the reel, a small dog can be seen jumping from a high surface behind a horse that was eating.

The dog jumps directly onto the horse's back but the horse doesn't care and continues to eat. The scene of a dog standing straight on a horse's back reminded the internet of Majnu bhai's epic painting. However, his painting had a donkey on top of a horse but it is still quite similar.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF DOG JUMPING ON HORSE’S BACK HERE:

Netizens found the video hilarious as it was also edited with memes. “Manju bhai painting became real,” a user commented. “Majnu bai was right, apun aakhon deki panting bnata hai, English mein bole toh live painting,” another user commented. “India ma talent ki kami nahi hai bhai,” a third user wrote.