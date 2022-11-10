Reporter Asks Man How He Is, Pushes Him In River By Mistake. Viral Video Is Too Funny To Miss

As the journalist begins to interview him, he asks the man how he is doing. Then this funny thing happens.

Funny Video Today

Viral Video Today: Reporting is not an easy job, neither is farming as they both involve a lot field work. A hilarious video is going viral that shows a reporter trying to interview a farmer but things just didn’t turn out like one would expect them to. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘itz.kumarvishu’. The reporter, who has a microphone in his hand and is being recorded by a cameraman, tells the audience that a man is coming towards them.

The man, who seems to be a farmer, was carrying a lot of heavy hay on his head and back. As the journalist begins to interview him, he asks the man how he is doing. “Aur bhaisaab kya haal hai,” the reporter asks while patting the man. However, the pat was more of a push for the man who lost his balance and went tumbling down in the corner of a river. The reporter and cameraman could then be seen running to the man’s rescue.

The clip has received over 1.7 million views and 102k likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. “Bhai ka haal apne kharab kardiya,” a user commented. “Admit it you’ve watched this multiple times,” a user wrote. “Khatam,” another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF REPORTER PUSHING MAN IN RIVER BY MISTAKE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kumar Vishu (@itz.kumarvishu)

LOL, oops!